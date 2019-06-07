Lawmakers looking to ban ‘gay and trans panic’ defense

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers are taking a stand on violence against the LGBTQ community.

Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joseph Kennedy introduced federal legislation Friday aimed at banning the so-called, “gay and trans panic” defenses in court cases.

The lawmakers say that these defenses justify violence against a person based on their gender or identity or sexual orientation.

“As long as the gay and trans panic defense is allowed in our state and federal courts, our nation’s justice system sends a crystal clear message to those victims: ‘You are not worthy,” Kennedy said.

“These defenses are almost too repugnant to believe and they are too unjust to accept,” Markey continued.

So far, four states have banned the “gay and trans panic” defense from being used in court cases.

