Lawmakers propose bill restricting sale of tobacco in NH, eliciting mixed feelings

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Board of Public Health held a hearing Monday night to discuss a proposal that would restrict the sale of tobacco products to specialty stores for those 21-years-old and up.

None of these specialty stores exist in Concord meaning, the bill would effectively ban the sale of tobacco within the town.

The proposal elicited a number of passionate responses from those for and against the plan.

Convenience store owners in town believe this measure will kill their businesses entirely. Many brought legal representation to the hearing.

Some feeling a lawsuit may be necessary to protect their businesses.

“Our business is at stake,” One man said. “From the point of view that tobacco customers, as well as all customers, represent the viability of our business.”

While proponents of the bill say it works in the interest of protecting children.

“Kids will get their candy, they’ll get their gum, they’ll get their snacks and right there at their eye level, is all these tobacco products that they’re exposed,” one woman said. “It really is an industry tactic.”

This comes after a number of lawmakers in Washington D.C. agreed to ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

The measure also repeals three health care taxes designed to help pay for the Affordable Care Act as part of the sweeping year-end spending agreement that will be released on Monday, according to multiple people involved in the talks.

So far, no decision has been made. A vote is likely to be scheduled in the near future.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)