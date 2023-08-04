BOSTON (WHDH) - Sen. Ed Markey celebrated the federal funding secured to repair and weatherize the Old South Meeting House in an event on Friday.

The $480,000 will help with the preservation and conservation of the building as the meeting house battles corrosion from flood and water damage. The weatherization is imperative as the climate crisis worsens corrosion to the building’s frame and foundation.

“I went to work with Sen. Warren and Congresswoman Pressly to make sure we would insert the funding so that the restoration, the repairs and ultimately the resiliency that is going to be needed for the 21st Century is built into this building,” Markey said at the event.

The Old South Meeting House, where the Boston Tea Party was organized, is one of the city’s most treasured historical landmarks.

