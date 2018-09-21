Lawmakers speak out about the Merrimack Valley gas disaster

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawmakers are speaking out about the Merrimack Valley gas disaster and what they feel needs to be done moving forward.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren says she is frustrated with Columbia Gas after she and Mayor Dan Rivera met with people impacted by the gas explosions Friday.

Warren met with senior officials Thursday night and said she feels they did not answer her questions about what went wrong last Thursday.

“It was a pretty frustrating conversation,” Warren said. “What I wanted was more detail about both what went wrong, because I think it is really important that we have an idea so that we make sure that we aren’t running the same kind of risks anywhere else in Massachusetts or frankly anywhere else in the country and more detail about the plan for how people will get their power back.”

Warren also reiterated that she and Senator Markey are calling for congressional hearings to determine what exactly went wrong in the Merrimack Valley so that nothing like this ever happens again.

