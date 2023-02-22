CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawmakers voiced a new round of frustration Wednesday after a new Orange Line train car became separated from the big rig pulling it on I-495 in Chelmsford on Tuesday night.

The car wasn’t damaged. But the incident caused traffic delays on the highway that are scheduled to continue through the night Wednesday.

Continuing travel delays on various T lines and frustrations over a Chinese company’s failure to deliver new trains on time, meanwhile, have the attention of lawmakers in Washington, who were in Charlestown for an unrelated event on Wednesday.

“We need Orange Line cars on tracks, not on the side of the road,” Sen. Ed Markey told reporters.

Officials said the truck and its train-car-laden trailer somehow disconnected on I-495 near exit 89. The car, which was on its way to Wellington Station in Medford from Springfield, wasn’t damaged, according to the MBTA.

An investigation into how the train car became dislodged is underway.

The train car is part of the Orange Line Transformation Project, which aims to phase out all the Old Orange line trains and replace them with 152 new trains. The MBTA says they have all 152 shells of the train cars produced by China, but they go to Springfield first for final assembly.

So far, 81 of those Orange Line cars have been assembled and delivered to the Boston area. That number will soon rise to 82 when the train car stuck in Chelmsford arrives in Medford.

Responding to Tuesday’s issues on I-495, the MBTA has noted that a second car was successfully delivered to Medford on Tuesday.

As frustrations linger, though, U.S. Rep Stephen Lynch said he wonders why an American company didn’t get the contract to help build new train cars.

“I think the mistake that was made was actually going outside the country and sourcing those trains outside the country and in China,” Lynch said. “Hopefully that’s a lesson to us.”

Gov. Maura Healy, who took a ride on the T earlier this month, said she’s working to hire more workers and make service better. Part of that is searching for a brand new MBTA general manager.

Markey said Healey “has inherited this problem.”

“My commitment is to partner with her in order to get the resources she needs to ensure that the T is there for everyone,” he continued.

The Massachusetts State Police has since announced new lane closures beginning at 5 p.m. to make way for a tow truck and removal operations on I-495 related to the stuck Orange Line car.

Officials said planned removal and repair work had to be moved up because of inclement weather set to arrive around 9 p.m.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen before 5 a.m. Thursday, state police said.

