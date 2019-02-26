HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are beginning to craft legislation that would legalize sports betting in Connecticut.

The Legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the issue.

A recent Supreme Court ruling that opened up wagering on athletics has already led to its legalization in several states, including Rhode Island.

Connecticut’s Legislature must consider how any bill might impact the state’s gaming compact with the Indian tribes that own the state’s two casinos.

Lawmakers also must decide how to handle a potential conflict of sports wagering at the Mohegan Sun, which is home to tribe-owned WNBA and professional indoor lacrosse teams.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont did not include potential revenue from sports betting in his budget proposal, but has said he is open to the idea.

