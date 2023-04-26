BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawmakers on Capitol Hill will hold a Senate hearing Wednesday morning on how the Boston Marathon bombings changed terrorist prevention and response efforts.

The hearing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be led by Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Chair of the Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee, and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), the Subcommittee’s Ranking Member.

Titled “Lessons Learned: 10 Years Since the Boston Marathon Bombings,” the hearing will feature former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis, former Deputy FEMA Administrator and Chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services Rich Serino, and former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Kerry Sleeper – all of whom held these positions at the time of the 2013 bombings

“New England will never forget the day that two terrorists detonated bombs during the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring hundreds,” Hassan said in a statement. “Ten years after this horrific tragedy, we must examine how that attack has impacted our country’s ongoing efforts to respond to and prevent terrorist attacks.”

“Our country has made significant advances in counterterrorism and law enforcement coordination efforts in the decade since the Boston Marathon Bombing and the two decades since the attacks on 9/11,” Romney added. “However, the threat landscape continues to evolve and our country is less secure when we take our eyes off the ball. In this hearing, I’m pleased that we will have an opportunity to examine what we are doing well and what needs improvement as we work to prevent future attacks.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)