BOSTON (WHDH) - As lawmakers weigh whether to require car companies to install speeding restriction technology in new cars, arguing it could save tens of thousands of lives, others argue that constitutes government overreach.

Cars fitted with intelligent speed assistance know what the local speed limit is, and don’t allow drivers to exceed that limit.

Federal data shows that over 20,000 people died on the roads in the first half of 2022, one reason the National Transportation Safety Board is calling on the federal government to incentivize car manufacturers to put smart speed limit systems in new vehicles.

“We have to remember these aren’t just numbers, these are people, these are people who have lost their lives,” said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB.

“I’m really hopeful they take it serious and actually do make the changes,” said Juan Pulido, whose wife and kids were killed by a speeding drunk driver. That crash served as inspiration for the NTSB to call for speed limiting systems.

Some have argued, though, that the recommendation goes too far.

“It feels kind of intrusive and invasive,” said one woman.

“From a regulatory standpoint, I think it might be overstepping some bounds,” a man said.

The NTSB also recommended implementing technology to curb drunk driving by requiring all new vehicles to have an alcohol impairment detection system.

