Lawrence, Andover city officials warn of phone scams claiming to solicit funds for displaced residents

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Lawrence and Andover are warning of a scam targeting people who are looking to help those displaced by the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said residents have reported receiving calls from a fake firefighter’s association seeking to solicit money.

Anyone looking to assist those impacted by the disaster are being asked to bring essential items to the Lawrence Senior Center on Haverhill Street.

Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said residents should disregard any calls from individuals claiming to be soliciting donations on behalf of the Andover Fire Department.

Mansfield said a resident reported receiving a phone call from an unknown person seeking donations on behalf of the department, citing yesterday’s explosions and fires.

Andover Public Safety officials are not soliciting monetary donations of any kind, and are actively working to continue stabilization efforts following dozens of explosions and fires in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

“It’s shameful that someone would attempt to capitalize on this incident for their personal gain,” Chief Mansfield said. “Residents should know that any person claiming to be collecting donations on our behalf is a criminal, and that they should ignore any such solicitations.”

The town has received numerous generous offers of support, aid and supplies.

Andover has established a single point of contact for all offers of support and donations. Email AndoverCommunitySupport@andoverma.us regarding any donations or offers of support.

Desperately needed items: hand sanitizers, alcohol pads, socks, underwear for kids and adults, blankets, toiletries, feminine products, toilet paper, towels! #MVGasFire. Deliver to senior center 155 Haverhill St #Lawrence — Lawrence, MA. (@COL1853) September 14, 2018

We are grateful for the overwhelming support and offers for donations. At this time please send any inquires to AndoverCommunitySupport@andoverma.us so that we can properly evaluate and disburse. Thank you! — Town of Andover, MA (@AndoverMaGov) September 14, 2018

