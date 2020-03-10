Lawrence cancels annual St. Patrick’s Day parade due to escalating coronavirus fears

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Lawrence has been canceled due to escalating coronavirus fears, Mayor Daniel Rivera announced Tuesday.

Rivera said the decision to cancel the 2020 parade was made out of an abundance of caution in an effort to keep residents of Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley safe and healthy.

“The risk level for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley remains low. However, as cases increase across the Commonwealth, it is important that we follow the guidance of medical professionals and the Centers for Disease Control,” Rivera said.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex County, Rivera noted.

The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade has also been canceled.

