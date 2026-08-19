LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lawrence City Council held its first public meeting since Mayor Brian DePeña was arrested on Friday.

During the meeting, the city attorney reassured residents that there was no misuse of city funds.

Councilors also voted against going into executive session to discuss the charges against the mayor after residents strongly opposed talking about the matter behind closed doors.

DePeña was arrested and appeared in federal court on Friday, facing charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in small business loans during the pandemic.

Authorities said he used the money to fund his campaign account, pay personal taxes, and pay off multiple mortgates.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

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