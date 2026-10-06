LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lawrence City Council plans to hold a vote of no confidence in Mayor Brian DePena Tuesday night.

DePena faces 26 state and federal charges in connection with pandemic loan fraud, witness intimidation, and wiretapping.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges; his arraignment is set for next Tuesday.

DePena has said he will not resign.

City council president Jeovanny Rodriguez said in a statement:

“While we cannot compel a resignation, the Council retains mechanisms for accountability… the agenda includes a vote of no confidence in Mayor De Peña’s leadership. The Council takes this measure seriously. The proceeding will be conducted openly, ensuring residents can witness how their representatives address this matter.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)