LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lawrence City Council is expected to meet Tuesday night. It will be their first meeting since Mayor Brian DePeña was arrested last week.

DePeña was charged with wire fraud and money laundering. The U.S. Attorney said the 61-year-old illegally obtained more than $1.5M in COVID small business loans and used that money to fund his campaign account and pay personal expenses.

DePeña appeared in federal court on Friday. As he left court, he got into the passenger seat of his lawyer’s car. His lawyer attempted to drive away, but crashed into the car that was parked in front of him. He got out and took a picture of the car before speeding off.

DePeña could face up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted. It is unknown if he will appear at Tuesday’s meeting.

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