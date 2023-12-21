LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence women, including a city councilor-elect, were recently indicted on voter fraud charges.

District A Councilor-Elect Fidelina Santiago and Jennifer Lopez were indicted by an Essex County grand jury “following a referrla by the Secretary of State’s Office concerning allegations of fraudulent voting associated with the November 2023 local election,” according to District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.

Santiago and Lopez were both indicted and charged with four counts of illegal voting or attempting to vote, four cuonts of conspiracy to vote or attempt to vote illegally, four counts of unlawful interference with a voter, and four counts of obstruction of voting.

“Interfering with an election not only undermines the legitimacy of government but erodes the public’s confidence in the process,” Tucker said in a statement. “My office will vigorously prosecute individuals that threaten the integrity of elections.”

The investigation into this case by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County DA’s office remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

