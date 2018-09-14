Lawrence city officials warn of phone scam claiming to solicit funds for displaced residents

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Lawrence are warning of a scam targeting people who are looking to help those displaced by the gas emergency.

Mayor Dan Rivera said residents have reported receiving calls from a fake firefighter’s association seeking to solicit money.

Anyone looking to assist those impacted by the disaster are being asked to bring essential items to the Lawrence Senior Center on Haverhill Street.

Desperately needed items: hand sanitizers, alcohol pads, socks, underwear for kids and adults, blankets, toiletries, feminine products, toilet paper, towels! #MVGasFire. Deliver to senior center 155 Haverhill St #Lawrence — Lawrence, MA. (@COL1853) September 14, 2018

