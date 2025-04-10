LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A was set to take place in Lawrence Thursday to honor those killed in a roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

Fray Luis Rosario, restauranteur and owner of Terra Luna Cafe in Lawrence, was one of the 221 victims who lost their lives in Tuesday’s collapse.

“Every time you’d go to the business, he was there,” said Lawrence City Councilor Gregory Del Rosario, of his dear friend.

Del Rosario said he had been to the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo before, explaining it was a popular destination.

“I’ve been to Jet Set a couple of years ago. It was the place to be on Monday nights. Believe it or not, it was a club, but it was more like a family club,” Del Rosario said.

Lawrence radio host Santiago Matias said earlier this week that his sister Florinda Rojas was inside the club when the roof caved in.

Now, those in Lawrence are grieving collectively.

“Try to comfort the people here, also the people with their loss over there, and also making phone calls and sending emails to our people over there to try to let them know that we’re here with them even though we are so far away,” Del Rosario said.

Hundreds are gathering for the vigil outside Lawrence City Hall.

Archbishop Richard Henning of Boston is scheduled to lead a Mass to pray for the victims at St. Patrick parish on Friday at 7 p.m.

