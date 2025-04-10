LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somber moments inside Fenway Park before the Red Sox took the field Wednesday.

The crowd honored the lives of those with ties to Major League Baseball who were among the more than 100 people killed when a nightclub roof collapsed in the Dominican Republic Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are still searching for survivors at what’s left of the nightclub in the capitol city of Santo Domingo.

The tragedy is being felt thousands of miles away in Lawrence.

The sister of a local radio host, along with the owner of a Terra Luna restaurant on Essex Street were in the nightclub when the roof gave way.

Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez grew up in the Dominican Republic. He says he has family members who were inside the club.

Families are waiting at the scene of the collapse for any word on their missing loved ones.

Although the disaster is considered one of the worst in the history of the Dominican Republic, many are still holding onto hope.

A vigil will take place on Thursday at Lawrence City Hall, starting at 4 p.m.

