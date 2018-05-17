Lawrence couple charged in rape, kidnapping of teenage girl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence couple charged in connection with the rape and kidnapping of a teenage girl have been ordered held without bail.

Jose Sanchez, 28, and Alina Santos, 24, were arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court on charges related to the rape and kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl, said Carrie Kimball-Monahan, a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Sanchez is charged with the rape of a child and kidnapping. Santos is charged with kidnapping, enticement of a child and making threats.

Sanchez and Santos are married, according to Kimball-Monahan.

No additional details were immediately available.

A dangerousness hearing is slated for May 25.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)