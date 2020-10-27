LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lawrence District Court closed temporarily Tuesday after a probation employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure will allow for disinfecting of the building, which is set to reopen on Thursday.

The probation employee was last in the office on Oct. 21, according to state officials.

Other courts at the Fenton Center will remain open.

No additional information has been released.

