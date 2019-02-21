Lawrence drug bust yields 530 grams of heroin with estimated street value of $20K

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-agency drug bust in Lawrence on Thursday yielded the arrest of a man and more than 500 grams of heroin worth tens of thousands of dollars, officials said.

Local officers, state troopers, and an FBI task force arrested the “target” of an ongoing drug investigation in the Tower Hill area, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Detectives are said to have recovered about 530 grams of heroin in the bust. Officials estimated the street value of the heroin to be worth about $20,000.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without incident and charged with trafficking of heroin over 200 grams.

No additional information was available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)