Lawrence drug busts result in 6 arrests, seizure of heroin, fentanyl

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit conducted two drug operations in Lawrence Wednesday night that resulted in multiple arrests, the seizure of 760 grams of suspected opioids, and the seizure of more than $3,500 in suspected drug proceeds, officials said.

Troopers from the North Shore Gang Task Force conducted a motor vehicle stop on Hampshire Street after conducting surveillance in the Prospect Hill neighborhood, state police said. The stop resulted in the seizure of 440 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl and $3,000 cash.

Augusto Moscat-Melo, 33, of Dorchester, Christian Rodriguez, 21, of Lynn, Christian Frederick, 35, of Pawtucket, R.I., Tyler Towne, 38, of Peacock, N.H., and Ryan Rudolf, 33, of Keene, N.H., were arrested on charges of trafficking a Class A substance over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Also Thursday night, members of the North Shore Gang Task Force arrested Wilson Abreu, 32, of Lawrence, after he hit a stationary police cruiser while trying to evade a traffic stop, police said.

During his arrest, state police recovered 320 grams of a substance believed to be heroin and fentanyl and $570 in cash.

Abreu was arrested on charges of trafficking a Class A substance over 200 grams, failure to stop for police, assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)