Lawrence elementary school evacuated due to gas odor for second time in less than a week

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are assisting with the evacuation of a Lawrence elementary school after officials noticed an odor of gas on Monday morning.

The Parthum Elementary School on East Haverhill Street is being evacuated as a precaution, Lawrence police said.

It’s unclear if there’s a leak.

This is the second time the school has been evacuated due to an odor of gas in less than a week.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said a rooftop unit and boiler were to blame for an evacuation last Thursday.

The Lawrence community has been on edge ever since a series of gas fires and explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley last month.

