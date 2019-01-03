Lawrence fast food employees on edge after reported highway shooting in Haverhill

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast food employees in Lawrence are shaken up after a car with apparent bullet holes pulled into their parking lot following a reported highway shooting in Haverhill Wednesday evening.

Troopers responding to reports of shots fired from one vehicle to another on Interstate 495 southbound in Haverhill, prior to Route 213, just before 7 p.m. found a car at a Wendy’s in Lawrence that had sustained possible damage from a projectile, state police said.

The occupants of the damaged vehicle were allegedly not cooperative with the troopers.

Employees from Wendy’s and a Dunkin’ Donuts next door say they saw about six bullet holes in the car, including on the bumper.

“They probably just got off the closest exit, being all afraid, and happened to pull into the Wendy’s right next to me,” Dunkin’ employee Alex Nolasco said.

The employees added that surveillance video from the Dunkin’ Donuts showed somebody in the back corner of their parking lot where the car pulled in. Troopers were seen searching the wooded area behind the parking lot but they would not confirm why.

Nolasco says this incident has the employees concerned.

“I don’t know what their intentions are in a situation like that,” he said. “It’s either to scare someone or hurt someone. If there was a message being sent, it was definitely sent.”

State police have not received any reports of gunshot victims in the area.

