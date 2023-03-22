DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence firefighter was injured when part of a ceiling fell on them while battling a multi-alarm blaze in Dracut overnight that forced residents of an apartment building out into the cold.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Merrill Lane called for mutual aid when they found smoke pouring from the building, officials said.

A Lawrence firefighter suffered a shoulder injury when part of the ceiling fell on him.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

