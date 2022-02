LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence firefighters rescued a dog that fell 20 feet over a sea wall on Tuesday, officials said.

Companies prepared for a water rescue but a firefighter was able to climb down a ladder and rescue the dog, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

No information was immediately available about the dog’s condition.

Lawrence FF Eric Humphrey of Ladder 5 makes quick work of a dog who fell 20’ over the sea wall. Other companies were strategically deployed to boat ramps and down river prepared for more difficult water rescue. Eric made it look easy and the team returned to service very quickly pic.twitter.com/Jr8vDh8xK4 — Chief Moriarty (@Bfmorty) February 8, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)