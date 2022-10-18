LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts will begin Tuesday morning after overnight flash flooding damaged cars in Lawrence, even prompting a rescue mission from a flooded street.

Lawrence Fire said they rescued four people from a submerged car under the Parker Street Bridge. Crews helped people escape the car with an inflatable boat.

Water also overtook cars in other neighborhoods of Lawrence, leaving debris behind. The flooding has since subsided but there will be cleanup efforts later this morning as people begin their day.

