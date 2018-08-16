Lawrence gas main break prompts officials to evacuate dozens of buildings

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas main break in Lawrence has prompted officials to evacuate dozens of residents from their homes.

Lawrence police and fire crews ordered dozens of buildings cleared after an eight-inch high-pressure gas main ruptured during a construction project.

More than 900 people in the area are currently without power as a precaution. Electricity could be restored by 3:45 p.m., police said.

Police are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of Jackson Street from Avon Street to the Methuen line.

More people being evacuated, perimeter being pushed back#7news https://t.co/FpS1JnzRtx — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 16, 2018

Strong smell of gas in the area near Knox and Jackson St #Lawrence #7news pic.twitter.com/v7AwSsuVLE — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 16, 2018

BREAKING: 8 inch high pressure gas main ruptured during construction in #Lawrence – power off in 3 blocks, homes evacuated, dozens of buildings cleared out #7News pic.twitter.com/N6wTpxFlWb — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 16, 2018

