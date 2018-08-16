Lawrence gas main break prompts officials to evacuate dozens of buildings

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas main break in Lawrence has prompted officials to evacuate dozens of residents from their homes.
Lawrence police and fire crews ordered dozens of buildings cleared after an eight-inch high-pressure gas main ruptured during a construction project.
More than 900 people in the area are currently without power as a precaution. Electricity could be restored by 3:45 p.m., police said.
Police are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of Jackson Street from Avon Street to the Methuen line.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
