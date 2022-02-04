LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man got the surprise of a lifetime when he was reunited with his Lawrence High School class ring that he had lost more than four decades ago.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d find it,” said Dan Holloran.

Holloran said he believes he lost the ring after basketball pratice at the old Lawrence High School in 1982.

“I’m assuming I just put it in the locker and it just fell out. I looked for it, but I lose a lot of things” Holloran said. “I kept trying to find it everywhere–in my car, in my house, but I never found it.”

Just when Holloran had given up looking for the ring, a janitor clearing out space at the high school found the ring behind some lockers. The janitor then gave the ring to Holloran’s wife, who surprised her husband with the ring for his birthday.

“I was in a little shock, I’ll tell you that much. It was fun. It was nice of her to do it that way,” said Holloran.

