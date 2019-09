LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence High School has been placed on lockdown following a school scare.

7’s Steve Cooper says the lockdown was issued following rumors of a possible weapon in the school.

Parents have gathered outside.

No additional information has been released.

Multiple agencies are in Lawrence at the high school while anxious parents wait for answers #7news pic.twitter.com/JlfjOI8GbG — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

Lawrence high school is in lockdown at the moment over rumors of a possible weapon in the school #7news pic.twitter.com/1rKrcHCGmi — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

