Lawrence High School students dismissed after report of potential school shooting threat

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence High School is undergoing a controlled dismissal following an anonymous report of a potential school shooting threat, police said.

The school was initially placed on lockdown but students will now be sent home out of an abundance of caution.

The safety of the Lawrence Public Schools is always a paramount concern for both the Lawrence Police and the Lawrence School Department,” police said in a statement.

No additional information has been released.

Multiple agencies are in Lawrence at the high school while anxious parents wait for answers #7news pic.twitter.com/JlfjOI8GbG — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

Lawrence high school is in lockdown at the moment over rumors of a possible weapon in the school #7news pic.twitter.com/1rKrcHCGmi — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

