LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are honoring a Lawrence Marine who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last week.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario and 12 other service members, along with 169 Afghans, were killed by a suicide bomber on Thursday.

Lawrence officials are holding a vigil Rosario’s honor at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Osgood Street in Lawrence at 7 p.m., and Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to speak.

Plans for Rosario’s procession and funeral are still being finalized between the family and city officials, but a GoFundMe has been set up in support of Rosario’s family. Officials say this is the only verified place to donate.

