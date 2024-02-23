MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated felonious sexual assault charge after a woman came forward and accused of him assaulting her when she was a high school student, police said.

On Feb. 7, Manchester police learned from Lawrence police of an alleged sexual assault that had taken place in Manchester in 2022 involving a minor, according to police. SafeSport an independent nonprofit that focuses on abuse prevention, education, and accountability in the sports community was who approached police.

The investigation indicates Jesus Moore, 34, a basketball coach at Lawrence High School, had arranged for a female student to get a ride to Manchester, gave her alcohol, and sexually assault her at a Manchester hotel, police said.

He turned himself in to police on Thursday and his bail was set at $1,000.

He will be arraigned in Manchester District Court on March 27.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)