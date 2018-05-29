Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in Lawrence faces murder charge

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Lawrence Monday has been arrested on a murder charge, officials said.

Joel Monegro, 32, of Lawrence, is in custody at Tufts Medical Center, where he is recovering from stab wounds he sustained during an apparent domestic violence incident that claimed the life of his 28-year-old wife, Yesinia Torres, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s Office said Tuesday.

Police: 28 yr old yesinia Torres of Lawrence was stabbed to death by her husband who will be arraigned today #7News pic.twitter.com/Jh6Hu9n11s — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 29, 2018

Lawrence police officers responding to a reported stabbing on Doyle Street about 5 p.m. found Torres and Monegro suffering from stab wounds.

As Torres pointed at her husband, her final words to police were “he stabbed me,” according to court documents.

“We stabbed each other. Help her. She is going to die,” Monegro allegedly told police.

They were both rushed by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being airlifted to two different Boston hospitals. Torres, a mother of three, died in surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The couple’s three children, ages 10, 7 and 3, were not home at the time of the murder. The couple was in the process of getting a divorce, according to court documents.

Monegro was previously arrested on May 18 for assault and battery on Torres, law enforcement officials told 7’s Steve Cooper.

Monegro has an arraignment scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tufts Medical Center.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Lawrence police and state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

