Lawrence man, 2 teens arrested in violent Methuen home invasion

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man and two teens have been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Methuen earlier this week, officials said.

Jonathan Thompson, 29, and two boys, ages 15 and 17, have been arrested in connection with a home invasion on Tenney Street on Tuesday, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon and Mayor James Jajuga announced in a joint statement.

Thompson was arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court on charges including home invasion, breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and malicious damage of property valued above $1,200.

The two teens are expected to be arraigned in juvenile court.

In a statement, Jajuga said, “These arrests come as a result of a diligent investigation by Methuen Police Detectives, State Police assigned to District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office, and our neighbors in the Lawrence Police Department. am very proud of the efficient and aggressive police work that resulted in these arrests less than 36 hours after the incident.”

