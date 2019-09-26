Man accused of drugging teens with cocaine indicted in death of Amesbury girl

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man accused of giving teenage girls cocaine before dropping off a 13-year-old girl at Lawrence General Hospital, where she died in May, was indicted Thursday on 19 charges, including involuntary manslaughter, rape, and human trafficking.

An Essex County Grand Jury indicted 47-year-old Carlos Rivera, of Lawrence, in connection with the death of a 13-year old girl, who he also allegedly raped, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Twelve of the 19 indictments returned were new charges, while the other seven were existing charges that were re-indicted, the spokeswoman said.

The indictments charge Rivera with involuntary manslaughter, four counts of aggravated rape of child, rape, and six counts of human trafficking.

The original charges that were re-indicted include aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, two counts of distribution of Class B drug to a minor, and distribution of Class A drug.

Rivera’s alleged behavior is said to have taken place from late 2013 to May 2019. Authorities say his victims included three adult women and seven girls under the age of 18.

He is accused of giving the 13-year-old girl cocaine in his Bellevue Street apartment before she was pronounced dead at the hospital, in addition to indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl on an earlier date.

Rivera is slated to be arraigned Friday in Salem Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)