CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing criminal charges after he was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to customers at a Walmart in Chelmsford on Friday night.

Officers responding to the Parkhurst Road store around 9:45 p.m. arrested Jason J. Ruggs, 32, after a brief search, on charges of open and gross lewdness, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, according to Chelmsford police.

Customers said Ruggs had exposed himself to people inside and outside of the business.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Gary Hannagan commended the rapid and coordinated efforts of the responding officers, whose actions led to the swift identification, pursuit, and arrest of the suspect.

“This was a disturbing incident that understandably caused alarm among employees and customers,” Deputy Chief Hannagan said. “Our officers responded quickly, worked together effectively, and apprehended the suspect without further risk to the public. Their professionalism and decisive actions reflect the high standards of the Chelmsford Police Department. We also want to extend our thanks to the store staff for their cooperation, awareness, and assistance during the incident.”

