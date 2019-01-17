Lawrence man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl held without bail

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl last Friday night has been ordered held without bail.

Jose L. Rivera, 36, was arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court on a slew of criminal charges including, three counts of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm with two prior violent/drug crimes.

Jose Rivera of Lawrence held without bail on charges he shot 16 yr old girl #7News pic.twitter.com/lzmbLg6CK6 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 17, 2019

Rivera was arrested in Dorchester Wednesday evening, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a large fight in the area of 329 High St. in Lawrence just after 9 p.m. on Friday found the injured girl, who had been shot while riding in the passenger seat of a black BMW, Lawrence police said.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was driven to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to Boston, where she remains hospitalized.

The driver of the BMW she was shot in, Christian Figueroa, 20, was taken into custody on criminal charges stemming from an unrelated shooting, police said.

Investigators later recovered a firearm that police said was thrown from the BMW on the way to the hospital.

Rivera is due back in court in March.

