Lawrence man accused of stealing 94-year-old woman’s purse held without bail

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is being held without bail after allegedly snatching the purse of a 94-year-old woman outside of a Walgreens Pharmacy Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor Matkivich, 26, pleaded not guilty in Lawrence District Court Thursday to charges of unarmed robbery of a person over 65 and trespassing.

Officers responding to a report of an unarmed robbery in the Walgreens parking lot at 220 South Broadway learned that the woman was sitting in a car while waiting for her daughter to fill a prescription when Matkivich suddenly snuck up, snatched her purse and ran off, according to Lawrence police.

He was then captured on a new camera system installed a few months ago throughout the city running along railroad tracks that run adjacent to the parking lot, police said.

Officers stopped him and placed him under arrest.

“He’s a panhandler, obviously in and around the stores, this and that. Obviously trying to be an opportunist in this case, seeing an elderly woman,” Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said. “There were a million different ways he could’ve gone but the cameras were key in this regard.”

The woman’s purse was recovered with its contents intact. She was uninjured.

“She’s a very strong woman and she’s OK,” Vasque said. “(She) got her purse back and all the contents, so it turned out as best it could.”

Matkivich’s brother told 7News after the court appearance that his brother needs help and not prison time.

“He needs help. He needs to get help, you know what I mean,” he said. “I hope he gets help. I hope they help him out instead of sending him to jail, that’s not gonna help nobody.”

Matkivich’s next court date is scheduled for Friday.

