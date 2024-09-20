LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man accused of shooting another man in Lawrence on Christmas Eve last year appeared in court Friday, pleading not guilty.

The shooting happened near 12:20 a.m. at the Energy Lounge nightclub on Broadway in Lawrence. State police said officers responded and found 29-year-old Edward Javier-Perez suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Emergency crews brought Javier-Perez to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified Franklin Laras as a suspect in the shooting and sought a warrant for his arrest on charges including murder, according to police.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said personnel from the US Marshals Service arrested Laras in Mexico City, Mexico last month. Laras was extradited to the US ahead of his arraignment on Friday.

The DA’s office said investigators believe Laras fled the country shortly after the shooting.

The state police placed Laras on its list of most wanted fugitives in April and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Citing a multi-agency investigation, state police said investigators believed Lars had an altercation with Javier-Perez shortly after entering the Energy Lounge. Police said evidence suggests Lars drew a handgun during the fight and shot Javier-Perez at short range.

Now back in the US, Lars was ordered held without bail following his arraignment. He is due back in Essex Superior Court for a hearing on Nov. 13.

