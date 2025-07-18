TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man has been arrested in connection with a break-in early Friday morning at an IHOP in Tewksbury, officials said.

Officers on patrol around 6 a.m. Friday confirmed Angel Cartagena, 66, was staying at a motel in town and was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

During their investigation, officers learned that windows had been damaged at the Main Street restaurant.

He has been charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony and vandalizing property.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 25.

