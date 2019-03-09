Lawrence man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man was arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping incident at a grocery store in Methuen on Friday night.

Police responding to Market Basket at 186 Haverhill St. about 7:50 p.m. say the victim told police she was in her car with the door closed when the suspect forced his way into her car, grabbed her by the throat, and pushed her further into the vehicle.

The victim began screaming and beeping the car horn, which gained attention from a nearby witness.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Rafael Rosario, fled from the car with the witness chasing after him toward Hobson Street.

Police found Rosario lying in the snow in the area of Hobson Street and arrested him without further incident.

The vctim declines medical treatment.

Rosario is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Monday.

