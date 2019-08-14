LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man accused of giving teenage girls cocaine before bringing a 13-year-old girl to Lawrence General Hospital where she later died earlier this year is being investigated for additional drug and sex crimes against more than a dozen other victims, authorities said.

As Carlos Rivera, 47, remains held without bail on several charges, including aggravated rape of a child and distribution of cocaine to a minor, an Essex District Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed that authorities are looking into his possible involvement in more crimes.

Rivera allegedly gave a 13-year-old Amesbury girl drugs in his Bellevue Street apartment sometime between May 19 and 20 before dropping her off at Lawrence General Hospital, where she later died.

He is also accused of raping that 13-year-old girl, as well as indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl on an earlier date.

