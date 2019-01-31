Lawrence man charged in death, rape of 11-year-old grand-niece attacked in prison

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with raping and drugging his 11-year-old grand-niece who died after potential exposure to fentanyl was attacked by an inmate during an altercation at the Middleton House of Corrections on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Miguel Rivera, 58, suffered bumps, bruises, and cuts during a fight that broke among four inmates around 8:30 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.

Rivera was treated at the jail’s infirmary and placed in protective custody, where he will be held in a single cell and have no interaction with other inmates.

Rivera was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of rape of a child with force. He is already being held without bail after pleading not guilty to permitting substantial bodily injury to a child and misleading a police investigation in the death of the Haverhill girl last month while she was staying at his apartment.

The victim’s name in the rape case was not disclosed but the alleged rape occurred the same night police responded to Rivera’s apartment on a medical call for the girl.

The jail fight remains under investigation.

