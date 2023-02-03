A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday.

Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.

The pair’s son had been lying in bed with his mother, Tucker said.

“One of the most important things we do is give voice and seek justice for victims,” Tucker said in a statement. “The work done by our team gave voice to Wanda, and justice to her family, friends – and son.”

DeLarosa’s trial began on Jan. 23. During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said DeLarosa and Roas had an abusive relationship, according to Tucker. Tucker said Rosa had been caring for her son while training for a new job at the time of her death.

Rosa’s now 11-year-old son testified during her trial, telling the court his father killed his mother after Rosa refused to give DeLarosa a credit card, according to Tucker. Rosa’s son said he tried to pull DeLarosa off Rosa. DeLarosa fled to New York following the strangling, Tucker said, dropping his son off with relatives. DeLarosa was later arrested in California.

