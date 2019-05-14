CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted in New Hampshire of participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Santo Benito Lara, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, sold fentanyl in Lawrence to a cooperating individual on multiple occasions in New Hampshire last year.

Lara is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Aug. 27.

