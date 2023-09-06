HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Lawrence man died Tuesday after being pulled from the water at Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, state police said.

New Hampshire State Police in a statement said authorities responded to the beach after a call around 7:30 p.m. reporting a possible drowning.

Police said the caller, who had been surfing in the area, found two swimmers yelling for help and brought one swimmer to shore. The other swimmer was still missing.

State police said Hampton fire crews later found the second swimmer in the water and brought him to the beach. CPR was performed and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police identified the man who died as Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 27.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian by phone at (603) 227-2112 or by email at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

