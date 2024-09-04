LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Lawrence man is expected to appear in court Wednesday after his arrest in connection with the death of his neighbor.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker alongside other public officials announced the arrest of Cristian Montero Tuesday night after authorities found 37-year-old Carol Flaz dead in a wooded area near Kenoza Lake in Haverhill.

Flaz had been missing since Saturday and had been the subject of a sprawling search by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Currently charged with witness intimidation and misleading an investigation, Tucker said Montero could face an added murder charge depending on the result of Flaz’s autopsy.

“It is a tough day for the City of Lawrence,” said Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña in a statement Wednesday morning. “It is not easy for the family or the community, but we thank everyone for working together.”

Flaz was a mother of two. She was last seen leaving her apartment on Broadway near 9 a.m. Saturday and was reported missing a few hours later.

Tucker said law enforcement launched a “full court press” to find Flaz, calling on K9 units and a state police helicopter as part of their effort.

A state trooper ultimately found Flaz’s body and officials notified Flaz’s family of the discovery.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said authorities arrested Montero Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors shared their reaction Tuesday, describing recent law enforcement action in the area while mourning Flaz’s loss.

Speaking Tuesday night, Tucker said this was a “sad ending” to the search for Flaz.

“Cases like this really do tear at the fabric of a community and it makes it a double tragedy, not only for the family but for the community of Lawrence as well”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

