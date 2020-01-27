LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man will be arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve.

Luis Polanco, who is accused of fatally shooting Wilson Javier, 35, of Salem, New Hampshire, is set to face a judge in Lawrence District Court, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 7B Summer St. just before midnight on Dec. 31 found Javier suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Polanco, of Lawrence, turned himself over to the New York City Police Department in Lower Manhattan on Jan. 7 in connection with the murder, the DA’s office said.

He was subsequently arraigned in New York County Criminal Court on a fugitive from justice charge.

