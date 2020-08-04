Lawrence man facing charges after police officer struck by fleeing vehicle

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he struck and seriously injured an officer in Lawrence late Monday night, prompting another officer to fire his weapon at the fleeing vehicle.

Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of Lawrence, was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court on charges including breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering in progress on Springfield Street around 11:45 p.m. found a vehicle attempting to flee the area at a high rate of speed, police said.

The vehicle struck a Lawrence police officer, pinning him in place, prompting a second officer to fire his weapon in the direction of the vehicle.

The officer suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and foot and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The suspects allegedly fled again and a motor vehicle pursuit ensued. Their vehicle crashed a short distance away on Crawford Street, police said.

One suspect, identified by police as Fernandez-Pagan, was taken into custody and police are searching for additional suspects.

Massachusetts State Police assisted Lawrence police throughout the early morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan appears in court after a @lawrencepolice officer was run over by a car he was allegedly in. His defense attorney says he had just been released from jail 3 days before this incident. #7news pic.twitter.com/egITBcDB5e — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 4, 2020

