Lawrence man facing murder charge in fatal triple shooting

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a triple shooting that left one man dead in May, officials said.

Hector Baez, 23, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court on a charge of murder, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

Baez is accused of killing Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, 26, and wounding two others in a shooting on Newton Street on May 3.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 9 p.m. found Paulino-Fernandez dead. The other victims were treated at Lawrence General Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)